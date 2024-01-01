Haitian gourdes to British pounds sterling today

Convert HTG to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
5.94 gbp

1.000 HTG = 0.005943 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.7481.3520.78483.1230.9181.526
1 SGD0.745113.9751.0080.58561.9580.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4340.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.86810.5861.4860.6791.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / British Pound Sterling
1 HTG0.00594 GBP
5 HTG0.02971 GBP
10 HTG0.05943 GBP
20 HTG0.11885 GBP
50 HTG0.29713 GBP
100 HTG0.59426 GBP
250 HTG1.48566 GBP
500 HTG2.97132 GBP
1000 HTG5.94263 GBP
2000 HTG11.88526 GBP
5000 HTG29.71315 GBP
10000 HTG59.42630 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Haitian Gourde
1 GBP168.27600 HTG
5 GBP841.38000 HTG
10 GBP1,682.76000 HTG
20 GBP3,365.52000 HTG
50 GBP8,413.80000 HTG
100 GBP16,827.60000 HTG
250 GBP42,069.00000 HTG
500 GBP84,138.00000 HTG
1000 GBP168,276.00000 HTG
2000 GBP336,552.00000 HTG
5000 GBP841,380.00000 HTG
10000 GBP1,682,760.00000 HTG