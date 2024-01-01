Haitian gourdes to Canadian dollars today

Convert HTG to CAD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = C$0.01070 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
HTG to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CAD
1 HTG to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0108
Low0.01050.0102
Average0.01060.0104
Change1.58%3.41%
1 HTG to CAD stats

The performance of HTG to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0105. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for HTG to CAD was 1.58.

The performance of HTG to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0108 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0104. The change for HTG to CAD was 3.41.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Canadian Dollar
1 HTG0.01070 CAD
5 HTG0.05351 CAD
10 HTG0.10702 CAD
20 HTG0.21404 CAD
50 HTG0.53511 CAD
100 HTG1.07022 CAD
250 HTG2.67555 CAD
500 HTG5.35110 CAD
1000 HTG10.70220 CAD
2000 HTG21.40440 CAD
5000 HTG53.51100 CAD
10000 HTG107.02200 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 CAD93.43870 HTG
5 CAD467.19350 HTG
10 CAD934.38700 HTG
20 CAD1,868.77400 HTG
50 CAD4,671.93500 HTG
100 CAD9,343.87000 HTG
250 CAD23,359.67500 HTG
500 CAD46,719.35000 HTG
1000 CAD93,438.70000 HTG
2000 CAD186,877.40000 HTG
5000 CAD467,193.50000 HTG
10000 CAD934,387.00000 HTG