Chinese yuan rmb to Haitian gourdes today

Convert CNY to HTG at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
18363.30 htg

1.00000 CNY = 18.36330 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Haitian Gourde
1 CNY18.36330 HTG
5 CNY91.81650 HTG
10 CNY183.63300 HTG
20 CNY367.26600 HTG
50 CNY918.16500 HTG
100 CNY1836.33000 HTG
250 CNY4590.82500 HTG
500 CNY9181.65000 HTG
1000 CNY18363.30000 HTG
2000 CNY36726.60000 HTG
5000 CNY91816.50000 HTG
10000 CNY183633.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HTG0.05446 CNY
5 HTG0.27228 CNY
10 HTG0.54456 CNY
20 HTG1.08913 CNY
50 HTG2.72282 CNY
100 HTG5.44564 CNY
250 HTG13.61410 CNY
500 HTG27.22820 CNY
1000 HTG54.45640 CNY
2000 HTG108.91280 CNY
5000 HTG272.28200 CNY
10000 HTG544.56400 CNY