Brazilian reais to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BRL to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
27,340.40 htg

1.00000 BRL = 27.34040 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.087790.52611.492541.674160.965418.7809
1 GBP1.1429911.2433103.4761.706061.913651.1034421.4676
1 USD0.91940.804311183.22711.37221.539170.8874517.2666
1 INR0.01104650.009664050.012015310.01648740.01849360.0106630.207464

How to convert Brazilian reais to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Haitian Gourde
1 BRL27.34040 HTG
5 BRL136.70200 HTG
10 BRL273.40400 HTG
20 BRL546.80800 HTG
50 BRL1367.02000 HTG
100 BRL2734.04000 HTG
250 BRL6835.10000 HTG
500 BRL13670.20000 HTG
1000 BRL27340.40000 HTG
2000 BRL54680.80000 HTG
5000 BRL136702.00000 HTG
10000 BRL273404.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Brazilian Real
1 HTG0.03658 BRL
5 HTG0.18288 BRL
10 HTG0.36576 BRL
20 HTG0.73152 BRL
50 HTG1.82880 BRL
100 HTG3.65759 BRL
250 HTG9.14398 BRL
500 HTG18.28795 BRL
1000 HTG36.57590 BRL
2000 HTG73.15180 BRL
5000 HTG182.87950 BRL
10000 HTG365.75900 BRL