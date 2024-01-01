Danish kroner to Haitian gourdes today

Convert DKK to HTG at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = G18.98 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
DKK to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HTG
1 DKK to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.745419.7454
Low18.977918.9779
Average19.358819.4016
Change-3.18%-0.92%
1 DKK to HTG stats

The performance of DKK to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.7454 and a 30 day low of 18.9779. This means the 30 day average was 19.3588. The change for DKK to HTG was -3.18.

The performance of DKK to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.7454 and a 90 day low of 18.9779. This means the 90 day average was 19.4016. The change for DKK to HTG was -0.92.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Danish kroner to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Haitian Gourde
1 DKK18.97790 HTG
5 DKK94.88950 HTG
10 DKK189.77900 HTG
20 DKK379.55800 HTG
50 DKK948.89500 HTG
100 DKK1,897.79000 HTG
250 DKK4,744.47500 HTG
500 DKK9,488.95000 HTG
1000 DKK18,977.90000 HTG
2000 DKK37,955.80000 HTG
5000 DKK94,889.50000 HTG
10000 DKK189,779.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Danish Krone
1 HTG0.05269 DKK
5 HTG0.26346 DKK
10 HTG0.52693 DKK
20 HTG1.05386 DKK
50 HTG2.63464 DKK
100 HTG5.26928 DKK
250 HTG13.17320 DKK
500 HTG26.34640 DKK
1000 HTG52.69280 DKK
2000 HTG105.38560 DKK
5000 HTG263.46400 DKK
10000 HTG526.92800 DKK