Polish zloty to Haitian gourdes today

Convert PLN to HTG at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = G32.57 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HTG
1 PLN to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.609034.6090
Low32.574532.5745
Average33.557933.7448
Change-5.88%-2.24%
View full history

1 PLN to HTG stats

The performance of PLN to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.6090 and a 30 day low of 32.5745. This means the 30 day average was 33.5579. The change for PLN to HTG was -5.88.

The performance of PLN to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.6090 and a 90 day low of 32.5745. This means the 90 day average was 33.7448. The change for PLN to HTG was -2.24.

Track market ratesView PLN to HTG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.77184.0690.8661,379.310.94323.344
1 EUR1.0810.83290.7990.9351,489.7111.81925.214
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1091.1231,790.1214.20230.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Haitian Gourde
1 PLN32.57450 HTG
5 PLN162.87250 HTG
10 PLN325.74500 HTG
20 PLN651.49000 HTG
50 PLN1,628.72500 HTG
100 PLN3,257.45000 HTG
250 PLN8,143.62500 HTG
500 PLN16,287.25000 HTG
1000 PLN32,574.50000 HTG
2000 PLN65,149.00000 HTG
5000 PLN162,872.50000 HTG
10000 PLN325,745.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Polish Zloty
1 HTG0.03070 PLN
5 HTG0.15349 PLN
10 HTG0.30699 PLN
20 HTG0.61398 PLN
50 HTG1.53494 PLN
100 HTG3.06988 PLN
250 HTG7.67470 PLN
500 HTG15.34940 PLN
1000 HTG30.69880 PLN
2000 HTG61.39760 PLN
5000 HTG153.49400 PLN
10000 HTG306.98800 PLN