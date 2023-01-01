1 thousand Polish zloty to Haitian gourdes

Convert PLN to HTG at the real exchange rate

1000 pln
33332.10 htg

1.00000 PLN = 33.33210 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Haitian Gourde
1 PLN33.33210 HTG
5 PLN166.66050 HTG
10 PLN333.32100 HTG
20 PLN666.64200 HTG
50 PLN1666.60500 HTG
100 PLN3333.21000 HTG
250 PLN8333.02500 HTG
500 PLN16666.05000 HTG
1000 PLN33332.10000 HTG
2000 PLN66664.20000 HTG
5000 PLN166660.50000 HTG
10000 PLN333321.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Polish Zloty
1 HTG0.03000 PLN
5 HTG0.15001 PLN
10 HTG0.30001 PLN
20 HTG0.60002 PLN
50 HTG1.50005 PLN
100 HTG3.00011 PLN
250 HTG7.50028 PLN
500 HTG15.00055 PLN
1000 HTG30.00110 PLN
2000 HTG60.00220 PLN
5000 HTG150.00550 PLN
10000 HTG300.01100 PLN