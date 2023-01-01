Canadian dollars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert CAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
96,625.30 htg

1.00000 CAD = 96.62530 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0876590.52821.494161.675110.9646518.7876
1 GBP1.1432511.2434103.4921.708121.914991.1028421.478
1 USD0.919450.804246183.23281.373751.540120.8871517.2736
1 INR0.01104630.009662610.012014510.01650490.01850380.01065870.207534

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 CAD96.62530 HTG
5 CAD483.12650 HTG
10 CAD966.25300 HTG
20 CAD1932.50600 HTG
50 CAD4831.26500 HTG
100 CAD9662.53000 HTG
250 CAD24156.32500 HTG
500 CAD48312.65000 HTG
1000 CAD96625.30000 HTG
2000 CAD193250.60000 HTG
5000 CAD483126.50000 HTG
10000 CAD966253.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Canadian Dollar
1 HTG0.01035 CAD
5 HTG0.05175 CAD
10 HTG0.10349 CAD
20 HTG0.20699 CAD
50 HTG0.51747 CAD
100 HTG1.03493 CAD
250 HTG2.58733 CAD
500 HTG5.17465 CAD
1000 HTG10.34930 CAD
2000 HTG20.69860 CAD
5000 HTG51.74650 CAD
10000 HTG103.49300 CAD