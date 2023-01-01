Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes today

Convert CHF to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
149,835 htg

1.00000 CHF = 149.83500 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.0886590.61981.497221.677810.964418.7811
1 GBP1.1432511.2445103.5931.711561.918011.1025521.4697
1 USD0.918550.803536183.24051.37531.541190.885917.2517
1 INR0.01103510.009653180.012013410.0165220.01851490.01064270.207251

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 CHF149.83500 HTG
5 CHF749.17500 HTG
10 CHF1498.35000 HTG
20 CHF2996.70000 HTG
50 CHF7491.75000 HTG
100 CHF14983.50000 HTG
250 CHF37458.75000 HTG
500 CHF74917.50000 HTG
1000 CHF149835.00000 HTG
2000 CHF299670.00000 HTG
5000 CHF749175.00000 HTG
10000 CHF1498350.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swiss Franc
1 HTG0.00667 CHF
5 HTG0.03337 CHF
10 HTG0.06674 CHF
20 HTG0.13348 CHF
50 HTG0.33370 CHF
100 HTG0.66740 CHF
250 HTG1.66850 CHF
500 HTG3.33700 CHF
1000 HTG6.67400 CHF
2000 HTG13.34800 CHF
5000 HTG33.37000 CHF
10000 HTG66.74000 CHF