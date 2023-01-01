500 Chinese yuan rmb to Haitian gourdes

Convert CNY to HTG at the real exchange rate

500 cny
9,244.90 htg

1.00000 CNY = 18.48980 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Haitian Gourde
1 CNY18.48980 HTG
5 CNY92.44900 HTG
10 CNY184.89800 HTG
20 CNY369.79600 HTG
50 CNY924.49000 HTG
100 CNY1848.98000 HTG
250 CNY4622.45000 HTG
500 CNY9244.90000 HTG
1000 CNY18489.80000 HTG
2000 CNY36979.60000 HTG
5000 CNY92449.00000 HTG
10000 CNY184898.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HTG0.05408 CNY
5 HTG0.27042 CNY
10 HTG0.54084 CNY
20 HTG1.08168 CNY
50 HTG2.70419 CNY
100 HTG5.40838 CNY
250 HTG13.52095 CNY
500 HTG27.04190 CNY
1000 HTG54.08380 CNY
2000 HTG108.16760 CNY
5000 HTG270.41900 CNY
10000 HTG540.83800 CNY