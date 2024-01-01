Swedish kronor to Haitian gourdes today

Convert SEK to HTG at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = G11.89 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
SEK to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HTG
1 SEK to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.448813.0496
Low11.888711.8887
Average12.167212.5744
Change-4.50%-7.92%
1 SEK to HTG stats

The performance of SEK to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4488 and a 30 day low of 11.8887. This means the 30 day average was 12.1672. The change for SEK to HTG was -4.50.

The performance of SEK to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0496 and a 90 day low of 11.8887. This means the 90 day average was 12.5744. The change for SEK to HTG was -7.92.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Haitian Gourde
1 SEK11.88790 HTG
5 SEK59.43950 HTG
10 SEK118.87900 HTG
20 SEK237.75800 HTG
50 SEK594.39500 HTG
100 SEK1,188.79000 HTG
250 SEK2,971.97500 HTG
500 SEK5,943.95000 HTG
1000 SEK11,887.90000 HTG
2000 SEK23,775.80000 HTG
5000 SEK59,439.50000 HTG
10000 SEK118,879.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Swedish Krona
1 HTG0.08412 SEK
5 HTG0.42060 SEK
10 HTG0.84119 SEK
20 HTG1.68238 SEK
50 HTG4.20596 SEK
100 HTG8.41191 SEK
250 HTG21.02978 SEK
500 HTG42.05955 SEK
1000 HTG84.11910 SEK
2000 HTG168.23820 SEK
5000 HTG420.59550 SEK
10000 HTG841.19100 SEK