Brazilian reais to Malawian kwachas today

Convert BRL to MWK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = MK300.4 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MWK
1 BRL to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High306.1090319.7020
Low294.7060294.7060
Average301.4016308.7518
Change-1.51%-2.79%
View full history

1 BRL to MWK stats

The performance of BRL to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 306.1090 and a 30 day low of 294.7060. This means the 30 day average was 301.4016. The change for BRL to MWK was -1.51.

The performance of BRL to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 319.7020 and a 90 day low of 294.7060. This means the 90 day average was 308.7518. The change for BRL to MWK was -2.79.

Track market ratesView BRL to MWK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.537
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Malawian Kwacha
1 BRL300.36000 MWK
5 BRL1,501.80000 MWK
10 BRL3,003.60000 MWK
20 BRL6,007.20000 MWK
50 BRL15,018.00000 MWK
100 BRL30,036.00000 MWK
250 BRL75,090.00000 MWK
500 BRL150,180.00000 MWK
1000 BRL300,360.00000 MWK
2000 BRL600,720.00000 MWK
5000 BRL1,501,800.00000 MWK
10000 BRL3,003,600.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Brazilian Real
1 MWK0.00333 BRL
5 MWK0.01665 BRL
10 MWK0.03329 BRL
20 MWK0.06659 BRL
50 MWK0.16647 BRL
100 MWK0.33293 BRL
250 MWK0.83233 BRL
500 MWK1.66467 BRL
1000 MWK3.32933 BRL
2000 MWK6.65866 BRL
5000 MWK16.64665 BRL
10000 MWK33.29330 BRL