Chinese yuan rmb to Malawian kwachas today

Convert CNY to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
241,763 mwk

¥1.000 CNY = MK241.8 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High241.7630241.7630
Low237.3770237.2550
Average238.4575238.6704
Change1.85%0.78%
View full history

1 CNY to MWK stats

The performance of CNY to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 241.7630 and a 30 day low of 237.3770. This means the 30 day average was 238.4575. The change for CNY to MWK was 1.85.

The performance of CNY to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 241.7630 and a 90 day low of 237.2550. This means the 90 day average was 238.6704. The change for CNY to MWK was 0.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malawian Kwacha
1 CNY241.76300 MWK
5 CNY1,208.81500 MWK
10 CNY2,417.63000 MWK
20 CNY4,835.26000 MWK
50 CNY12,088.15000 MWK
100 CNY24,176.30000 MWK
250 CNY60,440.75000 MWK
500 CNY120,881.50000 MWK
1000 CNY241,763.00000 MWK
2000 CNY483,526.00000 MWK
5000 CNY1,208,815.00000 MWK
10000 CNY2,417,630.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MWK0.00414 CNY
5 MWK0.02068 CNY
10 MWK0.04136 CNY
20 MWK0.08273 CNY
50 MWK0.20681 CNY
100 MWK0.41363 CNY
250 MWK1.03407 CNY
500 MWK2.06814 CNY
1000 MWK4.13628 CNY
2000 MWK8.27256 CNY
5000 MWK20.68140 CNY
10000 MWK41.36280 CNY