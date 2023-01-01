5 Malawian kwachas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MWK to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 mwk
0.03 cny

1.00000 MWK = 0.00634 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MWK to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.04787.14041.434651.657040.964918.9074
1GBP1.1538711.2081100.5491.65541.9121.1133721.8166
1USD0.95510.827746183.22871.370251.582650.921618.0586
1INR0.01147570.009945440.012015110.01646370.01901570.01107310.216976

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MWK0.00634 CNY
5 MWK0.03168 CNY
10 MWK0.06335 CNY
20 MWK0.12671 CNY
50 MWK0.31677 CNY
100 MWK0.63353 CNY
250 MWK1.58383 CNY
500 MWK3.16765 CNY
1000 MWK6.33530 CNY
2000 MWK12.67060 CNY
5000 MWK31.67650 CNY
10000 MWK63.35300 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malawian Kwacha
1 CNY157.84600 MWK
5 CNY789.23000 MWK
10 CNY1578.46000 MWK
20 CNY3156.92000 MWK
50 CNY7892.30000 MWK
100 CNY15784.60000 MWK
250 CNY39461.50000 MWK
500 CNY78923.00000 MWK
1000 CNY157846.00000 MWK
2000 CNY315692.00000 MWK
5000 CNY789230.00000 MWK
10000 CNY1578460.00000 MWK