Brazilian reais to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BRL to BTN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Nu.14.62 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 BRL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.853015.4558
Low14.324214.3242
Average14.638714.9520
Change-1.09%-2.55%
1 BRL to BTN stats

The performance of BRL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.8530 and a 30 day low of 14.3242. This means the 30 day average was 14.6387. The change for BRL to BTN was -1.09.

The performance of BRL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.4558 and a 90 day low of 14.3242. This means the 90 day average was 14.9520. The change for BRL to BTN was -2.55.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BRL14.61720 BTN
5 BRL73.08600 BTN
10 BRL146.17200 BTN
20 BRL292.34400 BTN
50 BRL730.86000 BTN
100 BRL1,461.72000 BTN
250 BRL3,654.30000 BTN
500 BRL7,308.60000 BTN
1000 BRL14,617.20000 BTN
2000 BRL29,234.40000 BTN
5000 BRL73,086.00000 BTN
10000 BRL146,172.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brazilian Real
1 BTN0.06841 BRL
5 BTN0.34206 BRL
10 BTN0.68413 BRL
20 BTN1.36825 BRL
50 BTN3.42064 BRL
100 BTN6.84127 BRL
250 BTN17.10318 BRL
500 BTN34.20635 BRL
1000 BTN68.41270 BRL
2000 BTN136.82540 BRL
5000 BTN342.06350 BRL
10000 BTN684.12700 BRL