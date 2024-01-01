Chinese yuan rmb to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CNY to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,677.30 btn

¥1.000 CNY = Nu.11.68 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.677311.6773
Low11.467811.4644
Average11.520811.5141
Change1.70%1.41%
1 CNY to BTN stats

The performance of CNY to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6773 and a 30 day low of 11.4678. This means the 30 day average was 11.5208. The change for CNY to BTN was 1.70.

The performance of CNY to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.6773 and a 90 day low of 11.4644. This means the 90 day average was 11.5141. The change for CNY to BTN was 1.41.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.67730 BTN
5 CNY58.38650 BTN
10 CNY116.77300 BTN
20 CNY233.54600 BTN
50 CNY583.86500 BTN
100 CNY1,167.73000 BTN
250 CNY2,919.32500 BTN
500 CNY5,838.65000 BTN
1000 CNY11,677.30000 BTN
2000 CNY23,354.60000 BTN
5000 CNY58,386.50000 BTN
10000 CNY116,773.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08564 CNY
5 BTN0.42818 CNY
10 BTN0.85636 CNY
20 BTN1.71272 CNY
50 BTN4.28180 CNY
100 BTN8.56360 CNY
250 BTN21.40900 CNY
500 BTN42.81800 CNY
1000 BTN85.63600 CNY
2000 BTN171.27200 CNY
5000 BTN428.18000 CNY
10000 BTN856.36000 CNY