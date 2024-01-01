Japanese yen to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert JPY to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
5,713.51 btn

¥1.000 JPY = Nu.0.5714 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57140.5714
Low0.51640.5164
Average0.53630.5319
Change10.06%5.58%
1 JPY to BTN stats

The performance of JPY to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5714 and a 30 day low of 0.5164. This means the 30 day average was 0.5363. The change for JPY to BTN was 10.06.

The performance of JPY to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5714 and a 90 day low of 0.5164. This means the 90 day average was 0.5319. The change for JPY to BTN was 5.58.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Japanese yen to Bhutanese ngultrums

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 JPY57.13510 BTN
1000 JPY571.35100 BTN
1500 JPY857.02650 BTN
2000 JPY1,142.70200 BTN
3000 JPY1,714.05300 BTN
5000 JPY2,856.75500 BTN
5400 JPY3,085.29540 BTN
10000 JPY5,713.51000 BTN
15000 JPY8,570.26500 BTN
20000 JPY11,427.02000 BTN
25000 JPY14,283.77500 BTN
30000 JPY17,140.53000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Japanese Yen
1 BTN1.75024 JPY
5 BTN8.75120 JPY
10 BTN17.50240 JPY
20 BTN35.00480 JPY
50 BTN87.51200 JPY
100 BTN175.02400 JPY
250 BTN437.56000 JPY
500 BTN875.12000 JPY
1000 BTN1,750.24000 JPY
2000 BTN3,500.48000 JPY
5000 BTN8,751.20000 JPY
10000 BTN17,502.40000 JPY