Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TRY to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,520.88 btn

TL1.000 TRY = Nu.2.521 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
TRY to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55762.5916
Low2.52002.5200
Average2.53502.5585
Change-1.44%-2.55%
1 TRY to BTN stats

The performance of TRY to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5576 and a 30 day low of 2.5200. This means the 30 day average was 2.5350. The change for TRY to BTN was -1.44.

The performance of TRY to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5916 and a 90 day low of 2.5200. This means the 90 day average was 2.5585. The change for TRY to BTN was -2.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

How to convert Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY2.52088 BTN
5 TRY12.60440 BTN
10 TRY25.20880 BTN
20 TRY50.41760 BTN
50 TRY126.04400 BTN
100 TRY252.08800 BTN
250 TRY630.22000 BTN
500 TRY1,260.44000 BTN
1000 TRY2,520.88000 BTN
2000 TRY5,041.76000 BTN
5000 TRY12,604.40000 BTN
10000 TRY25,208.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.39669 TRY
5 BTN1.98343 TRY
10 BTN3.96686 TRY
20 BTN7.93372 TRY
50 BTN19.83430 TRY
100 BTN39.66860 TRY
250 BTN99.17150 TRY
500 BTN198.34300 TRY
1000 BTN396.68600 TRY
2000 BTN793.37200 TRY
5000 BTN1,983.43000 TRY
10000 BTN3,966.86000 TRY