50 Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TRY to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 try
151.11 btn

1.00000 TRY = 3.02214 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22 UTC
TRY to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY3.02214 BTN
5 TRY15.11070 BTN
10 TRY30.22140 BTN
20 TRY60.44280 BTN
50 TRY151.10700 BTN
100 TRY302.21400 BTN
250 TRY755.53500 BTN
500 TRY1511.07000 BTN
1000 TRY3022.14000 BTN
2000 TRY6044.28000 BTN
5000 TRY15110.70000 BTN
10000 TRY30221.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.33089 TRY
5 BTN1.65446 TRY
10 BTN3.30891 TRY
20 BTN6.61782 TRY
50 BTN16.54455 TRY
100 BTN33.08910 TRY
250 BTN82.72275 TRY
500 BTN165.44550 TRY
1000 BTN330.89100 TRY
2000 BTN661.78200 TRY
5000 BTN1654.45500 TRY
10000 BTN3308.91000 TRY