Hong Kong dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert HKD to BTN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Nu.10.84 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
HKD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 HKD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.855210.8552
Low10.812310.7065
Average10.831910.7923
Change0.27%0.79%
1 HKD to BTN stats

The performance of HKD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.8552 and a 30 day low of 10.8123. This means the 30 day average was 10.8319. The change for HKD to BTN was 0.27.

The performance of HKD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.8552 and a 90 day low of 10.7065. This means the 90 day average was 10.7923. The change for HKD to BTN was 0.79.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 HKD1,084.40000 BTN
200 HKD2,168.80000 BTN
300 HKD3,253.20000 BTN
500 HKD5,422.00000 BTN
1000 HKD10,844.00000 BTN
2000 HKD21,688.00000 BTN
2500 HKD27,110.00000 BTN
3000 HKD32,532.00000 BTN
4000 HKD43,376.00000 BTN
5000 HKD54,220.00000 BTN
10000 HKD108,440.00000 BTN
20000 HKD216,880.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BTN0.09222 HKD
5 BTN0.46108 HKD
10 BTN0.92217 HKD
20 BTN1.84434 HKD
50 BTN4.61085 HKD
100 BTN9.22169 HKD
250 BTN23.05423 HKD
500 BTN46.10845 HKD
1000 BTN92.21690 HKD
2000 BTN184.43380 HKD
5000 BTN461.08450 HKD
10000 BTN922.16900 HKD