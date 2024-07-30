Euros to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert EUR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
91,342.70 btn

€1.000 EUR = Nu.91.34 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High91.429891.4298
Low90.223289.2595
Average90.803290.2453
Change1.24%1.85%
1 EUR to BTN stats

The performance of EUR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 91.4298 and a 30 day low of 90.2232. This means the 30 day average was 90.8032. The change for EUR to BTN was 1.24.

The performance of EUR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 91.4298 and a 90 day low of 89.2595. This means the 90 day average was 90.2453. The change for EUR to BTN was 1.85.

How to convert Euros to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EUR91.34270 BTN
5 EUR456.71350 BTN
10 EUR913.42700 BTN
20 EUR1,826.85400 BTN
50 EUR4,567.13500 BTN
100 EUR9,134.27000 BTN
250 EUR22,835.67500 BTN
500 EUR45,671.35000 BTN
1000 EUR91,342.70000 BTN
2000 EUR182,685.40000 BTN
5000 EUR456,713.50000 BTN
10000 EUR913,427.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Euro
1 BTN0.01095 EUR
5 BTN0.05474 EUR
10 BTN0.10948 EUR
20 BTN0.21896 EUR
50 BTN0.54739 EUR
100 BTN1.09478 EUR
250 BTN2.73695 EUR
500 BTN5.47390 EUR
1000 BTN10.94780 EUR
2000 BTN21.89560 EUR
5000 BTN54.73900 EUR
10000 BTN109.47800 EUR