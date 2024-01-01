Singapore dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SGD to BTN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Nu.62.90 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
SGD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SGD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.042965.3308
Low62.735062.7350
Average63.404964.1338
Change-1.52%-2.36%
1 SGD to BTN stats

The performance of SGD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.0429 and a 30 day low of 62.7350. This means the 30 day average was 63.4049. The change for SGD to BTN was -1.52.

The performance of SGD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.3308 and a 90 day low of 62.7350. This means the 90 day average was 64.1338. The change for SGD to BTN was -2.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SGD62.89980 BTN
5 SGD314.49900 BTN
10 SGD628.99800 BTN
20 SGD1,257.99600 BTN
50 SGD3,144.99000 BTN
100 SGD6,289.98000 BTN
250 SGD15,724.95000 BTN
500 SGD31,449.90000 BTN
1000 SGD62,899.80000 BTN
2000 SGD125,799.60000 BTN
5000 SGD314,499.00000 BTN
10000 SGD628,998.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Singapore Dollar
1 BTN0.01590 SGD
5 BTN0.07949 SGD
10 BTN0.15898 SGD
20 BTN0.31797 SGD
50 BTN0.79492 SGD
100 BTN1.58983 SGD
250 BTN3.97458 SGD
500 BTN7.94915 SGD
1000 BTN15.89830 SGD
2000 BTN31.79660 SGD
5000 BTN79.49150 SGD
10000 BTN158.98300 SGD