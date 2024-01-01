Singapore dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SGD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
64,237.30 btn

S$1.000 SGD = Nu.64.24 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
SGD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 SGD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.478064.4780
Low63.164261.4395
Average63.869362.6060
Change1.68%3.88%
View full history

1 SGD to BTN stats

The performance of SGD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.4780 and a 30 day low of 63.1642. This means the 30 day average was 63.8693. The change for SGD to BTN was 1.68.

The performance of SGD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.4780 and a 90 day low of 61.4395. This means the 90 day average was 62.6060. The change for SGD to BTN was 3.88.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.490.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,148.911.6460.84292.7337.8664.826
1 AUD0.67110,419.60.60810.51256.3444.7792.932

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SGD64.23730 BTN
5 SGD321.18650 BTN
10 SGD642.37300 BTN
20 SGD1,284.74600 BTN
50 SGD3,211.86500 BTN
100 SGD6,423.73000 BTN
250 SGD16,059.32500 BTN
500 SGD32,118.65000 BTN
1000 SGD64,237.30000 BTN
2000 SGD128,474.60000 BTN
5000 SGD321,186.50000 BTN
10000 SGD642,373.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Singapore Dollar
1 BTN0.01557 SGD
5 BTN0.07784 SGD
10 BTN0.15567 SGD
20 BTN0.31135 SGD
50 BTN0.77837 SGD
100 BTN1.55673 SGD
250 BTN3.89183 SGD
500 BTN7.78365 SGD
1000 BTN15.56730 SGD
2000 BTN31.13460 SGD
5000 BTN77.83650 SGD
10000 BTN155.67300 SGD