Chinese yuan rmb to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CNY to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,559 btn

1.000 CNY = 11.56 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.55900 BTN
5 CNY57.79500 BTN
10 CNY115.59000 BTN
20 CNY231.18000 BTN
50 CNY577.95000 BTN
100 CNY1,155.90000 BTN
250 CNY2,889.75000 BTN
500 CNY5,779.50000 BTN
1000 CNY11,559.00000 BTN
2000 CNY23,118.00000 BTN
5000 CNY57,795.00000 BTN
10000 CNY115,590.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08651 CNY
5 BTN0.43256 CNY
10 BTN0.86512 CNY
20 BTN1.73025 CNY
50 BTN4.32562 CNY
100 BTN8.65124 CNY
250 BTN21.62810 CNY
500 BTN43.25620 CNY
1000 BTN86.51240 CNY
2000 BTN173.02480 CNY
5000 BTN432.56200 CNY
10000 BTN865.12400 CNY