Indonesian rupiahs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert IDR to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
5,288.12 btn

1.000 IDR = 0.005288 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IDR0.00529 BTN
5 IDR0.02644 BTN
10 IDR0.05288 BTN
20 IDR0.10576 BTN
50 IDR0.26441 BTN
100 IDR0.52881 BTN
250 IDR1.32203 BTN
500 IDR2.64406 BTN
1000 IDR5.28812 BTN
2000 IDR10.57624 BTN
5000 IDR26.44060 BTN
10000 IDR52.88120 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BTN189.10300 IDR
5 BTN945.51500 IDR
10 BTN1,891.03000 IDR
20 BTN3,782.06000 IDR
50 BTN9,455.15000 IDR
100 BTN18,910.30000 IDR
250 BTN47,275.75000 IDR
500 BTN94,551.50000 IDR
1000 BTN189,103.00000 IDR
2000 BTN378,206.00000 IDR
5000 BTN945,515.00000 IDR
10000 BTN1,891,030.00000 IDR