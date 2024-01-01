Danish kroner to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert DKK to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
12,104.70 btn

1.000 DKK = 12.10 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3560.854302.2391.66311.5890.262
1 USD0.922110.4680.787278.61.53310.67483.202
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6150.1461.027.948
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2991353.9611.94713.562105.708

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DKK12.10470 BTN
5 DKK60.52350 BTN
10 DKK121.04700 BTN
20 DKK242.09400 BTN
50 DKK605.23500 BTN
100 DKK1,210.47000 BTN
250 DKK3,026.17500 BTN
500 DKK6,052.35000 BTN
1000 DKK12,104.70000 BTN
2000 DKK24,209.40000 BTN
5000 DKK60,523.50000 BTN
10000 DKK121,047.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Danish Krone
1 BTN0.08261 DKK
5 BTN0.41306 DKK
10 BTN0.82613 DKK
20 BTN1.65226 DKK
50 BTN4.13065 DKK
100 BTN8.26129 DKK
250 BTN20.65323 DKK
500 BTN41.30645 DKK
1000 BTN82.61290 DKK
2000 BTN165.22580 DKK
5000 BTN413.06450 DKK
10000 BTN826.12900 DKK