Bulgarian levs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BGN to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
46,110.10 btn

1.000 BGN = 46.11 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6581.361.5341.3440.78818.946
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4741.6641.4580.85420.545
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.429
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1280.9890.57913.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BGN46.11010 BTN
5 BGN230.55050 BTN
10 BGN461.10100 BTN
20 BGN922.20200 BTN
50 BGN2,305.50500 BTN
100 BGN4,611.01000 BTN
250 BGN11,527.52500 BTN
500 BGN23,055.05000 BTN
1000 BGN46,110.10000 BTN
2000 BGN92,220.20000 BTN
5000 BGN230,550.50000 BTN
10000 BGN461,101.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bulgarian Lev
1 BTN0.02169 BGN
5 BTN0.10844 BGN
10 BTN0.21687 BGN
20 BTN0.43374 BGN
50 BTN1.08436 BGN
100 BTN2.16872 BGN
250 BTN5.42180 BGN
500 BTN10.84360 BGN
1000 BTN21.68720 BGN
2000 BTN43.37440 BGN
5000 BTN108.43600 BGN
10000 BTN216.87200 BGN