Hungarian forints to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert HUF to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
2,295.87 btn

1.000 HUF = 0.2296 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.70283.1041.522
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.490.6461.66
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7241.71123.885106.1331.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.85361.5541.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bhutanese Ngultrum
2000 HUF459.17400 BTN
5000 HUF1,147.93500 BTN
10000 HUF2,295.87000 BTN
15000 HUF3,443.80500 BTN
20000 HUF4,591.74000 BTN
30000 HUF6,887.61000 BTN
40000 HUF9,183.48000 BTN
50000 HUF11,479.35000 BTN
60000 HUF13,775.22000 BTN
100000 HUF22,958.70000 BTN
150000 HUF34,438.05000 BTN
200000 HUF45,917.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hungarian Forint
1 BTN4.35564 HUF
5 BTN21.77820 HUF
10 BTN43.55640 HUF
20 BTN87.11280 HUF
50 BTN217.78200 HUF
100 BTN435.56400 HUF
250 BTN1,088.91000 HUF
500 BTN2,177.82000 HUF
1000 BTN4,355.64000 HUF
2000 BTN8,711.28000 HUF
5000 BTN21,778.20000 HUF
10000 BTN43,556.40000 HUF