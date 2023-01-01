Chinese yuan rmb to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CNY to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
11489.80 btn

1.00000 CNY = 11.48980 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.48980 BTN
5 CNY57.44900 BTN
10 CNY114.89800 BTN
20 CNY229.79600 BTN
50 CNY574.49000 BTN
100 CNY1148.98000 BTN
250 CNY2872.45000 BTN
500 CNY5744.90000 BTN
1000 CNY11489.80000 BTN
2000 CNY22979.60000 BTN
5000 CNY57449.00000 BTN
10000 CNY114898.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08703 CNY
5 BTN0.43517 CNY
10 BTN0.87033 CNY
20 BTN1.74067 CNY
50 BTN4.35167 CNY
100 BTN8.70334 CNY
250 BTN21.75835 CNY
500 BTN43.51670 CNY
1000 BTN87.03340 CNY
2000 BTN174.06680 CNY
5000 BTN435.16700 CNY
10000 BTN870.33400 CNY