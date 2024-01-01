Polish zloty to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert PLN to BTN at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = Nu.20.89 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 PLN to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.981221.9975
Low20.892620.8926
Average21.431621.5317
Change-4.95%-1.75%
View full history

1 PLN to BTN stats

The performance of PLN to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.9812 and a 30 day low of 20.8926. This means the 30 day average was 21.4316. The change for PLN to BTN was -4.95.

The performance of PLN to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.9975 and a 90 day low of 20.8926. This means the 90 day average was 21.5317. The change for PLN to BTN was -1.75.

Track market ratesView PLN to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8661,379.3710.93923.36
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.8611.81625.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1361.1241,790.6314.20130.324
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PLN20.89260 BTN
5 PLN104.46300 BTN
10 PLN208.92600 BTN
20 PLN417.85200 BTN
50 PLN1,044.63000 BTN
100 PLN2,089.26000 BTN
250 PLN5,223.15000 BTN
500 PLN10,446.30000 BTN
1000 PLN20,892.60000 BTN
2000 PLN41,785.20000 BTN
5000 PLN104,463.00000 BTN
10000 PLN208,926.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Polish Zloty
1 BTN0.04786 PLN
5 BTN0.23932 PLN
10 BTN0.47864 PLN
20 BTN0.95727 PLN
50 BTN2.39319 PLN
100 BTN4.78637 PLN
250 BTN11.96593 PLN
500 BTN23.93185 PLN
1000 BTN47.86370 PLN
2000 BTN95.72740 PLN
5000 BTN239.31850 PLN
10000 BTN478.63700 PLN