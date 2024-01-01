Convert RON to BTN at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 ron
17,963.70 btn

L1.000 RON = Nu.17.96 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.561
1 EUR1.0711.4611.6010.8441.450.95989.393
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.17
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 RON17.96370 BTN
5 RON89.81850 BTN
10 RON179.63700 BTN
20 RON359.27400 BTN
50 RON898.18500 BTN
100 RON1,796.37000 BTN
250 RON4,490.92500 BTN
500 RON8,981.85000 BTN
1000 RON17,963.70000 BTN
2000 RON35,927.40000 BTN
5000 RON89,818.50000 BTN
10000 RON179,637.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Romanian Leu
1 BTN0.05567 RON
5 BTN0.27834 RON
10 BTN0.55668 RON
20 BTN1.11336 RON
50 BTN2.78339 RON
100 BTN5.56678 RON
250 BTN13.91695 RON
500 BTN27.83390 RON
1000 BTN55.66780 RON
2000 BTN111.33560 RON
5000 BTN278.33900 RON
10000 BTN556.67800 RON