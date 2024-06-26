Romanian leu to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 17.961 today, reflecting a -0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.196% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 18.028 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 17.923 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.344% decrease in value.