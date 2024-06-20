루마니아 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 17.992 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.186% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 18.029 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 17.915 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.174% decrease in value.