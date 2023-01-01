Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert INR to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
9,998.50 btn

1.00000 INR = 0.99985 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR0.99985 BTN
5 INR4.99925 BTN
10 INR9.99850 BTN
20 INR19.99700 BTN
50 INR49.99250 BTN
100 INR99.98500 BTN
250 INR249.96250 BTN
500 INR499.92500 BTN
1000 INR999.85000 BTN
2000 INR1999.70000 BTN
5000 INR4999.25000 BTN
10000 INR9998.50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN1.00015 INR
5 BTN5.00075 INR
10 BTN10.00150 INR
20 BTN20.00300 INR
50 BTN50.00750 INR
100 BTN100.01500 INR
250 BTN250.03750 INR
500 BTN500.07500 INR
1000 BTN1000.15000 INR
2000 BTN2000.30000 INR
5000 BTN5000.75000 INR
10000 BTN10001.50000 INR