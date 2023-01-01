20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Indian rupees

Convert BTN to INR at the real exchange rate

20 btn
20.01 inr

1.00000 BTN = 1.00065 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN1.00065 INR
5 BTN5.00325 INR
10 BTN10.00650 INR
20 BTN20.01300 INR
50 BTN50.03250 INR
100 BTN100.06500 INR
250 BTN250.16250 INR
500 BTN500.32500 INR
1000 BTN1000.65000 INR
2000 BTN2001.30000 INR
5000 BTN5003.25000 INR
10000 BTN10006.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR0.99935 BTN
5 INR4.99674 BTN
10 INR9.99347 BTN
20 INR19.98694 BTN
50 INR49.96735 BTN
100 INR99.93470 BTN
250 INR249.83675 BTN
500 INR499.67350 BTN
1000 INR999.34700 BTN
2000 INR1998.69400 BTN
5000 INR4996.73500 BTN
10000 INR9993.47000 BTN