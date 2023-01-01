Bhutanese ngultrums to Canadian dollars today

1.00000 BTN = 0.01650 CAD

1 EUR10.874851.08790.49481.492451.675140.964718.7605
1 GBP1.1430511.24255103.4451.706021.914861.102721.4452
1 USD0.919950.804797183.25191.3731.541070.887517.259
1 INR0.01105040.009667010.012011710.01649210.01851090.01066040.207311

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Canadian Dollar
1 BTN0.01650 CAD
5 BTN0.08249 CAD
10 BTN0.16499 CAD
20 BTN0.32998 CAD
50 BTN0.82495 CAD
100 BTN1.64989 CAD
250 BTN4.12472 CAD
500 BTN8.24945 CAD
1000 BTN16.49890 CAD
2000 BTN32.99780 CAD
5000 BTN82.49450 CAD
10000 BTN164.98900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CAD60.61000 BTN
5 CAD303.05000 BTN
10 CAD606.10000 BTN
20 CAD1212.20000 BTN
50 CAD3030.50000 BTN
100 CAD6061.00000 BTN
250 CAD15152.50000 BTN
500 CAD30305.00000 BTN
1000 CAD60610.00000 BTN
2000 CAD121220.00000 BTN
5000 CAD303050.00000 BTN
10000 CAD606100.00000 BTN