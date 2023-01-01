Bhutanese ngultrums to Singapore dollars today

Convert BTN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
16.18 sgd

1.00000 BTN = 0.01618 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Singapore Dollar
1 BTN0.01618 SGD
5 BTN0.08090 SGD
10 BTN0.16179 SGD
20 BTN0.32359 SGD
50 BTN0.80897 SGD
100 BTN1.61793 SGD
250 BTN4.04483 SGD
500 BTN8.08965 SGD
1000 BTN16.17930 SGD
2000 BTN32.35860 SGD
5000 BTN80.89650 SGD
10000 BTN161.79300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SGD61.80740 BTN
5 SGD309.03700 BTN
10 SGD618.07400 BTN
20 SGD1236.14800 BTN
50 SGD3090.37000 BTN
100 SGD6180.74000 BTN
250 SGD15451.85000 BTN
500 SGD30903.70000 BTN
1000 SGD61807.40000 BTN
2000 SGD123614.80000 BTN
5000 SGD309037.00000 BTN
10000 SGD618074.00000 BTN