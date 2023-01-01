Bhutanese ngultrums to Euros today

Convert BTN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
11.06 eur

1.00000 BTN = 0.01106 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Euro
1 BTN0.01106 EUR
5 BTN0.05530 EUR
10 BTN0.11060 EUR
20 BTN0.22120 EUR
50 BTN0.55300 EUR
100 BTN1.10600 EUR
250 BTN2.76500 EUR
500 BTN5.53000 EUR
1000 BTN11.06000 EUR
2000 BTN22.12000 EUR
5000 BTN55.30000 EUR
10000 BTN110.60000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EUR90.41580 BTN
5 EUR452.07900 BTN
10 EUR904.15800 BTN
20 EUR1808.31600 BTN
50 EUR4520.79000 BTN
100 EUR9041.58000 BTN
250 EUR22603.95000 BTN
500 EUR45207.90000 BTN
1000 EUR90415.80000 BTN
2000 EUR180831.60000 BTN
5000 EUR452079.00000 BTN
10000 EUR904158.00000 BTN