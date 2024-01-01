Bhutanese ngultrums to Euros today

Convert BTN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
11.09 eur

1.000 BTN = 0.01109 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Euro
1 BTN0.01109 EUR
5 BTN0.05546 EUR
10 BTN0.11093 EUR
20 BTN0.22186 EUR
50 BTN0.55464 EUR
100 BTN1.10929 EUR
250 BTN2.77322 EUR
500 BTN5.54645 EUR
1000 BTN11.09290 EUR
2000 BTN22.18580 EUR
5000 BTN55.46450 EUR
10000 BTN110.92900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EUR90.14760 BTN
5 EUR450.73800 BTN
10 EUR901.47600 BTN
20 EUR1,802.95200 BTN
50 EUR4,507.38000 BTN
100 EUR9,014.76000 BTN
250 EUR22,536.90000 BTN
500 EUR45,073.80000 BTN
1000 EUR90,147.60000 BTN
2000 EUR180,295.20000 BTN
5000 EUR450,738.00000 BTN
10000 EUR901,476.00000 BTN