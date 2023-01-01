1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Euros

Convert BTN to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
11.14 eur

1.00000 BTN = 0.01114 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Euro
1 BTN0.01114 EUR
5 BTN0.05572 EUR
10 BTN0.11143 EUR
20 BTN0.22287 EUR
50 BTN0.55717 EUR
100 BTN1.11434 EUR
250 BTN2.78585 EUR
500 BTN5.57170 EUR
1000 BTN11.14340 EUR
2000 BTN22.28680 EUR
5000 BTN55.71700 EUR
10000 BTN111.43400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 EUR89.73920 BTN
5 EUR448.69600 BTN
10 EUR897.39200 BTN
20 EUR1794.78400 BTN
50 EUR4486.96000 BTN
100 EUR8973.92000 BTN
250 EUR22434.80000 BTN
500 EUR44869.60000 BTN
1000 EUR89739.20000 BTN
2000 EUR179478.40000 BTN
5000 EUR448696.00000 BTN
10000 EUR897392.00000 BTN