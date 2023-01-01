Bhutanese ngultrums to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BTN to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
20.01 nzd

1.00000 BTN = 0.02001 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.0873590.521.492821.674390.9646518.7631
1 GBP1.1430511.2429103.4691.706381.913921.1026521.4472
1 USD0.91970.80457183.24831.37291.539880.887217.2558
1 INR0.01104730.00966470.012012310.01649160.01849750.01065730.207281

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / New Zealand Dollar
1 BTN0.02001 NZD
5 BTN0.10007 NZD
10 BTN0.20015 NZD
20 BTN0.40029 NZD
50 BTN1.00073 NZD
100 BTN2.00145 NZD
250 BTN5.00363 NZD
500 BTN10.00725 NZD
1000 BTN20.01450 NZD
2000 BTN40.02900 NZD
5000 BTN100.07250 NZD
10000 BTN200.14500 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NZD49.96380 BTN
5 NZD249.81900 BTN
10 NZD499.63800 BTN
20 NZD999.27600 BTN
50 NZD2498.19000 BTN
100 NZD4996.38000 BTN
250 NZD12490.95000 BTN
500 NZD24981.90000 BTN
1000 NZD49963.80000 BTN
2000 NZD99927.60000 BTN
5000 NZD249819.00000 BTN
10000 NZD499638.00000 BTN