1.00000 BTN = 0.01610 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Singapore Dollar
1 BTN0.01610 SGD
5 BTN0.08049 SGD
10 BTN0.16097 SGD
20 BTN0.32195 SGD
50 BTN0.80486 SGD
100 BTN1.60973 SGD
250 BTN4.02432 SGD
500 BTN8.04865 SGD
1000 BTN16.09730 SGD
2000 BTN32.19460 SGD
5000 BTN80.48650 SGD
10000 BTN160.97300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SGD62.12230 BTN
5 SGD310.61150 BTN
10 SGD621.22300 BTN
20 SGD1242.44600 BTN
50 SGD3106.11500 BTN
100 SGD6212.23000 BTN
250 SGD15530.57500 BTN
500 SGD31061.15000 BTN
1000 SGD62122.30000 BTN
2000 SGD124244.60000 BTN
5000 SGD310611.50000 BTN
10000 SGD621223.00000 BTN