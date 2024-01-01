Bhutanese ngultrums to Singapore dollars today

Convert BTN to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
15.85 sgd

Nu.1.000 BTN = S$0.01585 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01620.0163
Low0.01580.0158
Average0.01610.0162
Change-2.16%-2.20%
1 BTN to SGD stats

The performance of BTN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0162 and a 30 day low of 0.0158. This means the 30 day average was 0.0161. The change for BTN to SGD was -2.16.

The performance of BTN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0163 and a 90 day low of 0.0158. This means the 90 day average was 0.0162. The change for BTN to SGD was -2.20.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Singapore Dollar
1 BTN0.01585 SGD
5 BTN0.07923 SGD
10 BTN0.15846 SGD
20 BTN0.31693 SGD
50 BTN0.79232 SGD
100 BTN1.58463 SGD
250 BTN3.96158 SGD
500 BTN7.92315 SGD
1000 BTN15.84630 SGD
2000 BTN31.69260 SGD
5000 BTN79.23150 SGD
10000 BTN158.46300 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SGD63.10630 BTN
5 SGD315.53150 BTN
10 SGD631.06300 BTN
20 SGD1,262.12600 BTN
50 SGD3,155.31500 BTN
100 SGD6,310.63000 BTN
250 SGD15,776.57500 BTN
500 SGD31,553.15000 BTN
1000 SGD63,106.30000 BTN
2000 SGD126,212.60000 BTN
5000 SGD315,531.50000 BTN
10000 SGD631,063.00000 BTN