Bhutanese ngultrums to South African rand today

Convert BTN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
218.41 zar

Nu.1.000 BTN = R0.2184 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22010.2273
Low0.21500.2150
Average0.21780.2197
Change-0.21%-1.80%
1 BTN to ZAR stats

The performance of BTN to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2201 and a 30 day low of 0.2150. This means the 30 day average was 0.2178. The change for BTN to ZAR was -0.21.

The performance of BTN to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2273 and a 90 day low of 0.2150. This means the 90 day average was 0.2197. The change for BTN to ZAR was -1.80.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South African Rand
1 BTN0.21841 ZAR
5 BTN1.09205 ZAR
10 BTN2.18410 ZAR
20 BTN4.36820 ZAR
50 BTN10.92050 ZAR
100 BTN21.84100 ZAR
250 BTN54.60250 ZAR
500 BTN109.20500 ZAR
1000 BTN218.41000 ZAR
2000 BTN436.82000 ZAR
5000 BTN1,092.05000 ZAR
10000 BTN2,184.10000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ZAR4.57854 BTN
5 ZAR22.89270 BTN
10 ZAR45.78540 BTN
20 ZAR91.57080 BTN
50 ZAR228.92700 BTN
100 ZAR457.85400 BTN
250 ZAR1,144.63500 BTN
500 ZAR2,289.27000 BTN
1000 ZAR4,578.54000 BTN
2000 ZAR9,157.08000 BTN
5000 ZAR22,892.70000 BTN
10000 ZAR45,785.40000 BTN