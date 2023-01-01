Brazilian reais to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BRL to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
17145.30 btn

1.00000 BRL = 17.14530 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.087890.5341.492031.673540.9653518.7758
1 GBP1.1432511.2436103.5011.705721.913231.1036421.4649
1 USD0.91930.804117183.22671.37161.538460.887517.2603
1 INR0.01104560.009661770.012015410.01648030.01848520.01066360.207389

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BRL17.14530 BTN
5 BRL85.72650 BTN
10 BRL171.45300 BTN
20 BRL342.90600 BTN
50 BRL857.26500 BTN
100 BRL1714.53000 BTN
250 BRL4286.32500 BTN
500 BRL8572.65000 BTN
1000 BRL17145.30000 BTN
2000 BRL34290.60000 BTN
5000 BRL85726.50000 BTN
10000 BRL171453.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Brazilian Real
1 BTN0.05832 BRL
5 BTN0.29162 BRL
10 BTN0.58325 BRL
20 BTN1.16650 BRL
50 BTN2.91624 BRL
100 BTN5.83249 BRL
250 BTN14.58122 BRL
500 BTN29.16245 BRL
1000 BTN58.32490 BRL
2000 BTN116.64980 BRL
5000 BTN291.62450 BRL
10000 BTN583.24900 BRL