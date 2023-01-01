Australian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert AUD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
53953.90 btn

1.00000 AUD = 53.95390 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80586783.23050.921651.66806151.1851.37011.3483
1 GBP1.24091103.2811.143642.06989187.6051.700161.67311
1 INR0.01201480.0096823510.01107360.02004141.816460.01646150.0161996
1 EUR1.0850.874490.305111.80984164.0351.486561.46291

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AUD53.95390 BTN
5 AUD269.76950 BTN
10 AUD539.53900 BTN
20 AUD1079.07800 BTN
50 AUD2697.69500 BTN
100 AUD5395.39000 BTN
250 AUD13488.47500 BTN
500 AUD26976.95000 BTN
1000 AUD53953.90000 BTN
2000 AUD107907.80000 BTN
5000 AUD269769.50000 BTN
10000 AUD539539.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Australian Dollar
1 BTN0.01853 AUD
5 BTN0.09267 AUD
10 BTN0.18534 AUD
20 BTN0.37069 AUD
50 BTN0.92671 AUD
100 BTN1.85343 AUD
250 BTN4.63358 AUD
500 BTN9.26715 AUD
1000 BTN18.53430 AUD
2000 BTN37.06860 AUD
5000 BTN92.67150 AUD
10000 BTN185.34300 AUD