1 Polish zloty to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert PLN to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 pln
21.14 btn

1.00000 PLN = 21.14210 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.906050.78545383.21260.84151288.110.169422.3735
1 EUR1.103710.86696591.84170.9288951421.6811.223924.6935
1 GBP1.273151.153451105.9421.071431639.9412.946228.4827
1 INR0.01201740.01088830.0094391210.010112715.47960.122210.26887

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PLN21.14210 BTN
5 PLN105.71050 BTN
10 PLN211.42100 BTN
20 PLN422.84200 BTN
50 PLN1057.10500 BTN
100 PLN2114.21000 BTN
250 PLN5285.52500 BTN
500 PLN10571.05000 BTN
1000 PLN21142.10000 BTN
2000 PLN42284.20000 BTN
5000 PLN105710.50000 BTN
10000 PLN211421.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Polish Zloty
1 BTN0.04730 PLN
5 BTN0.23650 PLN
10 BTN0.47299 PLN
20 BTN0.94598 PLN
50 BTN2.36495 PLN
100 BTN4.72991 PLN
250 BTN11.82477 PLN
500 BTN23.64955 PLN
1000 BTN47.29910 PLN
2000 BTN94.59820 PLN
5000 BTN236.49550 PLN
10000 BTN472.99100 PLN