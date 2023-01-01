10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BTN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 btn
0.86 cny

1.00000 BTN = 0.08595 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08595 CNY
5 BTN0.42974 CNY
10 BTN0.85948 CNY
20 BTN1.71895 CNY
50 BTN4.29738 CNY
100 BTN8.59476 CNY
250 BTN21.48690 CNY
500 BTN42.97380 CNY
1000 BTN85.94760 CNY
2000 BTN171.89520 CNY
5000 BTN429.73800 CNY
10000 BTN859.47600 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.63500 BTN
5 CNY58.17500 BTN
10 CNY116.35000 BTN
20 CNY232.70000 BTN
50 CNY581.75000 BTN
100 CNY1163.50000 BTN
250 CNY2908.75000 BTN
500 CNY5817.50000 BTN
1000 CNY11635.00000 BTN
2000 CNY23270.00000 BTN
5000 CNY58175.00000 BTN
10000 CNY116350.00000 BTN