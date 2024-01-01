Swedish kronor to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SEK to BTN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Nu.7.666 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SEK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.97278.2933
Low7.66637.6663
Average7.81788.0423
Change-3.84%-6.87%
View full history

1 SEK to BTN stats

The performance of SEK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9727 and a 30 day low of 7.6663. This means the 30 day average was 7.8178. The change for SEK to BTN was -3.84.

The performance of SEK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2933 and a 90 day low of 7.6663. This means the 90 day average was 8.0423. The change for SEK to BTN was -6.87.

Track market ratesView SEK to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.05484.4451.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0731.4744.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8361.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9420.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SEK7.66632 BTN
5 SEK38.33160 BTN
10 SEK76.66320 BTN
20 SEK153.32640 BTN
50 SEK383.31600 BTN
100 SEK766.63200 BTN
250 SEK1,916.58000 BTN
500 SEK3,833.16000 BTN
1000 SEK7,666.32000 BTN
2000 SEK15,332.64000 BTN
5000 SEK38,331.60000 BTN
10000 SEK76,663.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Swedish Krona
1 BTN0.13044 SEK
5 BTN0.65221 SEK
10 BTN1.30441 SEK
20 BTN2.60882 SEK
50 BTN6.52205 SEK
100 BTN13.04410 SEK
250 BTN32.61025 SEK
500 BTN65.22050 SEK
1000 BTN130.44100 SEK
2000 BTN260.88200 SEK
5000 BTN652.20500 SEK
10000 BTN1,304.41000 SEK