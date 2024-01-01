2,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkish liras

Convert BTN to TRY at the real exchange rate

2,000 btn
777.15 try

1.000 BTN = 0.3886 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.7671.4651.6490.96917.773
1 GBP1.17211.245103.991.7161.9321.13520.821
1 USD0.9410.803183.5491.3791.5520.91216.728
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkish Lira
1 BTN0.38857 TRY
5 BTN1.94287 TRY
10 BTN3.88573 TRY
20 BTN7.77146 TRY
50 BTN19.42865 TRY
100 BTN38.85730 TRY
250 BTN97.14325 TRY
500 BTN194.28650 TRY
1000 BTN388.57300 TRY
2000 BTN777.14600 TRY
5000 BTN1,942.86500 TRY
10000 BTN3,885.73000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TRY2.57352 BTN
5 TRY12.86760 BTN
10 TRY25.73520 BTN
20 TRY51.47040 BTN
50 TRY128.67600 BTN
100 TRY257.35200 BTN
250 TRY643.38000 BTN
500 TRY1,286.76000 BTN
1000 TRY2,573.52000 BTN
2000 TRY5,147.04000 BTN
5000 TRY12,867.60000 BTN
10000 TRY25,735.20000 BTN